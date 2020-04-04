Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Energizer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

