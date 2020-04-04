Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,756 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

