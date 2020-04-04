Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46. CBTX Inc has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.