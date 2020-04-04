Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of ACNB worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ACNB by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACNB by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACNB shares. ValuEngine downgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ACNB opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

