Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Shoe Carnival worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.