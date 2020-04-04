Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 88,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 332,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

