Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,635 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $872.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

