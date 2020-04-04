Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $608,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Kforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

