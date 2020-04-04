Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 79,300 Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Noble worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NE. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Noble during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Noble by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Noble by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 426,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NE opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Noble Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NE. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

