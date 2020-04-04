Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,900 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Era Group worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Era Group by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Era Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Era Group during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Era Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE ERA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Era Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.