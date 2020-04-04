Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,500 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

