Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,800 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

