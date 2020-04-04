Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,300 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Briggs & Stratton worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.