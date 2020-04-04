Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $190.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GHL. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

