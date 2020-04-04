Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Tailored Brands worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

