Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

