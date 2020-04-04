Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

AGS stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

