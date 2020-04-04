Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.