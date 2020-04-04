Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $611,000 Investment in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $894.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

