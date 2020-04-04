Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Invacare worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 222.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:IVC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

