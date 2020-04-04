Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $707,000 in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PetIQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,879,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

