Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $732,000 Stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Express worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Express stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

