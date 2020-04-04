Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $715,000 Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

