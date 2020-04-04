Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $644,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

