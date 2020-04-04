Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Daktronics worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Daktronics by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,920.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,272.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

DAKT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Daktronics’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.