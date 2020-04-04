Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Arlo Technologies worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2,238.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

