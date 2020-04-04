Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,145.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,550,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 366,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

NYSE DPLO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.