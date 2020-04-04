Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.34 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

