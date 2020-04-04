Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 43,560 Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

