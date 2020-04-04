Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.