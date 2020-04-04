Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,945 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $915.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

