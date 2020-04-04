Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 562,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.