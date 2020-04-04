Profund Advisors LLC Sells 24,738 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.