Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

