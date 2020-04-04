Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.