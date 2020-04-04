Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $35.03 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

