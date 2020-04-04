Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

