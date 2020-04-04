Profund Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

