Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $86,867,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.12.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.