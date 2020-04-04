Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

