Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

AKR stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.