Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,572 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $8,347,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 75,774 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

FL stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

