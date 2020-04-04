Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

