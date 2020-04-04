Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 91.33%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

