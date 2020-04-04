Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $52,866,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $39,320,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

