Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.