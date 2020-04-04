Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $7.61 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

