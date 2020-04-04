Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,383 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

