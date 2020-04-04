Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280,804 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,674,000 after acquiring an additional 290,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 251,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

