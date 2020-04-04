Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

BFAM stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

